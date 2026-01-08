Titans Welcome Jamie Carroll

January 8, 2026

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the addition of Jamie Carroll to their staff as the Director of Player Personnel. A native of Andover, Connecticut, Carroll played three seasons In the prestigious Hockey East at Providence College, where he recorded 47 points in 104 games as a Friar between 2004 and 2007. Before his collegiate career, Jamie skated in the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL. After graduating from Providence, Carroll played four seasons professionally in North America, including a stint in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, before retiring after the 2011 season.

Transitioning into a role behind the bench, Carroll worked his way through the ranks before being named the Head Coach of the Team Illinois 18U program in 2022. He is currently that organization's Director of Player Advancement, where he leverages his extensive junior and professional hockey experience to guide and support players moving to higher levels of hockey. Jamie now brings that same passion for development and advancement to his role as Director of Player Personnel with the New Jersey Titans.







