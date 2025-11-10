Nikolaev Commits to Boston University

Published on November 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the commitment of goaltender Andrei Nikolaev to Boston University. The 16-year-old goaltender made his junior hockey debut in the first game of New Jersey's season against Elmira, becoming the youngest goaltender to skate in an NAHL game since 2022 and the youngest goaltender in Titans history. Playing in his first season in North American, the Moscow, Russia native has recorded a record 6-3-2, with a goals against average of 2.56 and a save percentage of .918, along with his first shutout against Philadelphia on October 25th. Nikolaev becomes the second Titan in as many years to commit to the Terriers, following defenseman Kyle Kim from last season.

Boston University has consistently been among the top programs at the NCAA Division I level. They are led by Head Coach Jay Pandolfo, who won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2000 and 2003. Pandolfo has led the Terriers to three consecutive Frozen Four appearances and captured the 2023 Hockey East championship, his first season as the head coach after joining his alma mater as an assistant two years prior. Previously, Pandolfo was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins after retiring from the NHL in 2013. Boston University has appeared in the NCAA tournament 25 times, winning 5 national championships in that time, most recently in 2009.

Nikolaev and the New Jersey Titans will be in action again this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Rebels. Tickets for Saturday's game at the Middletown Sports Complex can be purchased by following this link.







