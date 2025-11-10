Wolverines Come back for a Sunday Win against the Jr. Blues

Published on November 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines capped off decades weekend with a thrilling comeback win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Springfield Jr. Blues 4-3 at the Sullivan Arena.

The Jr. Blues opened the scoring with the lone goal of the first period, but the Bydal brothers connected early in the second, with Luc finishing a feed from Rylan to even the score.

Just five minutes later, Caleb Mahar gave the Wolverines their first lead of the night, assisted by Luc Bydal.

Springfield answered with two more before the period closed, sneaking past netminder Liam Ernst to take a 3-2 advantage into the final 20 minutes.

Connor Jalbert tied the game with just over seven minutes remaining, setting the stage for Cale Quamme, who netted his first NAHL goal and the game-winner in the seventeenth minute of the third.

With the comeback win and four of six points earned over the weekend, the Wolverines continue their climb up the standings, moving into fifth place in the Midwest Division.

The Wolverines return home next weekend to face the fourth-place Wisconsin Windigo on Friday and Saturday at the Sullivan Arena.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025

Wolverines Come back for a Sunday Win against the Jr. Blues - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.