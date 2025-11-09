Home Game Day: Springfield Jr. Blues vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on November 9, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's Game Three at the Sullivan Arena! The Anchorage Wolverines and Springfield Jr. Blues close out their weekend series today at 4:00 PM at the Sullivan Arena.

We're wrapping up Decades Weekend by grunging it out in true '90s style! Dust off the flannel, throw on your favorite band tee, and join us for the final game of the series.

Stick around after the game for Skate with the Wolverines! Doors open at 3:00pm for a 4:00pm puck drop.

Get your tickets now ONLY at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com

RAGE THROUGH THE AGES:

Sunday Funday - '90s Grunge

Close out the weekend with a little edge; think flannel, denim, and classic '90s vibes. PLUS: Free hats at the doors (while supplies last), kids under 18 get in free, and skate with the Wolverines after the game!

Game Time:

Sunday - Puck drops at 4:00 PM (Doors open at 3:00 PM)

Season Ticket Holder Entrance Update:

In compliance with state laws and to ensure everyone's safety, the Season Ticket Entrance will remain a 21+ entrance. If you are under 21, you may still enter with a parent or guardian through the season ticket entrance.

Guests under the age of 21 entering through this door will be entering the "wet side" of the arena and will be asked to exit and re-enter through the main entrance.

Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when crossing to and from the wet and dry side (s) of the arena.

As always, the beer garden is strictly 21+ only. These policies are ever evolving; we will continue to update you as we hopefully make progress on this matter. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all our fans.







