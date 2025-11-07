Home Game Day: Springfield Jr. Blues vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on November 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's Game Day at the Sullivan Arena! The Anchorage Wolverines host the Springfield Jr. Blues tonight for the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Springfield enters the weekend after splitting their series against the Wisconsin Windigo, while the Wolverines look to keep their momentum rolling following a two-game sweep over the Kenai River Brown Bears.

The two teams sit neck and neck in the Midwest Division standings; the Jr. Blues currently hold 6th place with a 6-7-2-1 record, while the Wolverines trail closely behind in 7th at 6-8-1-1.

Doors open at 6:00pm for a 7:30pm puck drop. Grab your tickets now ONLY at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com

RAGE THROUGH THE AGES:

Friday - The Roaring '20s

Start the weekend in style! Dress in your best flapper dresses, peacoats, and feathers as we bring the 1920s to life.

Saturday - Disco Fever '70s Night

Get ready to groove! The Wolverines will be skating and shaking as we throw it back to the funky '70s.

Sunday Funday - '90s Grunge

Close out the weekend with a little edge; think flannel, denim, and classic '90s vibes. PLUS: Free hats at the doors (while supplies last), kids under 18 get in free, and skate with the Wolverines after the game!

Game Times:

Friday & Saturday - Puck drops at 7:30 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Sunday - Puck drops at 4:00 PM (Doors open at 3:00 PM)

Season Ticket Holder Entrance Update:

In compliance with state laws and to ensure everyone's safety, the Season Ticket Entrance will remain a 21+ entrance. If you are under 21, you may still enter with a parent or guardian through the season ticket entrance.

Guests under the age of 21 entering through this door will be entering the "wet side" of the arena and will be asked to exit and re-enter through the main entrance.

Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when crossing to and from the wet and dry side (s) of the arena.

As always, the beer garden is strictly 21+ only. These policies are ever evolving; we will continue to update you as we hopefully make progress on this matter. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all our fans.







