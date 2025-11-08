IceRays Rally Late But Fall to Rhinos, 5-4, in OT

Published on November 7, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (6-7-1) drop an overtime heartbreaker to the El Paso Rhinos (8-6-3) by a score of 5-4 Friday night at the El Paso County Event Center. A flurry of three unanswered goals for the IceRays in the final five minutes of the 3rd period earned them a point. It also marks the first time this season the IceRays lost past regulation.

"I'm proud of the way our guys battled back - that kind of response shows our character," said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "But we can't keep putting ourselves in that position. Against a good team like El Paso, every shift matters. We'll learn from this and be ready to go tomorrow."

A sluggish start was expected for the IceRays coming off a week of rest, and the Rhinos' speed had them on their heels early. Despite successfully killing off a penalty in the opening five minutes, Corpus Christi fell behind when Troy Hunka found Ethan Woolcot trailing on an odd-man rush. Woolcot buried his sixth goal of the season to give El Paso a 1-0 lead, marking the fifth time this year the IceRays have surrendered the opening goal.

Unfazed, the IceRays responded seven minutes later after a Rhinos turnover led to defenseman Islom Dzhabberganov picking the top corner to tie the game 1-1. Dzhabberganov had been held off the score sheet five straight games prior to his goal.

Corpus Christi opened the second period with a power-play opportunity that carried over from the first, but the best chance came shorthanded for El Paso. After failing to convert on that break, the Rhinos struck moments later when Gage Giblin fired home his third goal of the season off a drop pass from Kamden Kaiser, putting El Paso back in front 2-1. The IceRays controlled much of the play for the rest of the frame but couldn't solve Rhinos netminder Jakob Hanlan, who stopped all 13 shots he faced in the period.

El Paso controlled the opening 10 minutes of the third period, outshooting the IceRays 9-2 and extending their lead to two goals with Charles Turner's tally. Just when it seemed Corpus Christi was down and out, the IceRays flipped the game on its head in the final five minutes of regulation.

A power-play goal from Easton Swift redirected in front sparked the comeback and cut the deficit to 3-2. Grayson Gerhard picked up an assist on the play, extending his point streak to seven games. Less than two minutes later, defenseman Sam Troutwine poked home the equalizer silencing the building.

The IceRays weren't done yet. Off a faceoff win, Chase Nehring gained control and ripped a shot past Hanlan to give Corpus Christi its first lead of the night at 4-3.

However, with just over a minute remaining, the Rhinos pulled their goaltender and capitalized with the extra attacker, as Ian Kastamo's shot found the back of the net to tie the game. Both sides would go to overtime for the second consecutive game.

It took just 32 seconds for Rhino's defenseman Tommy Shore to slip behind the IceRays defense and beat IceRays goalie Vladislav Bryzgalov on the blocker side, sealing a 5-4 El Paso victory in the series opener.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays look to force a split against the Rhino's tomorrow night in the series finale at the El Paso County Events Center with puck drop at 8:00 CT p.m. Watch the game live on NAHLTV or listen on the Retro Radio CC App. The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes before puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.







