2025-26 Season Preview

The New Jersey Titans will ring in their 11th season on Friday, September 13th, when they host the Elmira Aviators at the Middletown Sports Complex. It will mark the first time that the Titans begin on home ice since their inaugural season in 2015.

The Titans will return 11 skaters from last year's roster, after sending all of their age out players off to NCAA hockey. Charlie Mistretta returns in goal for his second full season, after joining the Titans as an emergency goaltender during the 2023-24 playoffs. Kristofers Krumins stands alone as the only three year player, looking to finish his junior career on a high note after only appearing in 6 games last season. Titans Youth products Lachlan Haeger and Nik Doumas come back for full seasons as two of the nine players advanced from the 18U and NA3HL levels. Last season, the Titans set a new NAHL record with over 90 games played by players advanced from those levels.

Owen Leahy and Nikolai Meshkantsov return as the highest scorers from last year's roster. Leahy's 45 points ranked 4th on the team last year after appearing in all 59 games, while Meshkantsov put up 13 points in 23 after being acquired from Texas of the NA3HL. Archer Brown is expected to grow into a larger role, joining Krumins as Division I commits. Brown announced his commitment to Brown University last season, while Krumins signed with Vermont the year prior.

On the blue line, Blake Jones returns for his final season of junior hockey after finishing with 27 points, second among Titans defensemen and three points behind Kyle Kim, now with Boston University. Ty Creech and Matt Hanscom will also be looking to secure their college commitments in their last season of junior hockey. Creech, acquired at the trade deadline last season, had 9 points in 15 games, while Hanscom was limited to 6 games after being acquired from New Hampshire.

The Titans host Elmira for the Aviators second season in the NAHL this Saturday and Sunday, with faceoff scheduled for 5:30pm on both days. Single game and season tickets are still available by visiting NJTitansNAHL.com.







