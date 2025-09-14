Bugs Rally Back to Knock off Warriors & Earn Series Split

Published on September 13, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-1) rallied from a three-goal deficit to earn an improbable 4-3 victory over the Oklahoma Warriors to earn a hard-fought series split at the Blazers Ice Centre Saturday night.

The Warriors just like last night jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening period w/ goals from Kyle Sorensen and Brendan Schooley 1:09 apart.

After OKW tallied another goal early in the second, the Bugs responded w/ their first of the campaign at 13:06 on the PP as Ryan Baert threw an innocent shot from the right corner which deflected its way into the net to make it a 3-1 contest. Joe Samango and Carter McKay picked up the helpers. SHV led in SOG, 20-18 after two.

SHV creeped closer just 44 seconds into the third as Carter McKay redirected home a puck infront for his first of the year to make it a 3-2 contest. The Bugs would find the equalizer at 13:06 as Ryan Baert buried home a shot from the slot to dramatically even the contest, 3-3. The game stayed tied at 3 until there was 1.7 seconds left and it was Duke Ehrhard grabbing the loose puck into the zone and wiring home a blast from the near side to give SHV a 4-3 lead and be the difference maker in their first win of the season.

Tyler Hodges stayed steady and earned his first win in net.

The Bugs will host their 25-26 home opener against the Amarillo Wranglers for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.