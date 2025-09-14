Ice Wolves and Wranglers Play to 1-1 Draw

The New Mexico Ice Wolves and Amarillo Wranglers battled to a 1-1 tie after the first period in an exciting matchup at the Outpost Ice Arenas. The Ice Wolves took the lead with 12:28 remaining, as Nayan Pai found the back of the net, showcasing his offensive prowess after assisting in last night's game. However, the Wranglers responded swiftly, with Danyl Dolin scoring a highlight-reel goal to even the score. Both teams displayed a physical, fast-paced style, with Amarillo's power play opportunity thwarted by the Ice Wolves' penalty kill. The period saw a total of 18 shots, with New Mexico edging Amarillo 10-8 in that department. After one period, the score stood at 1-1, setting the stage for a thrilling continuation of the game.

In the second period, the Ice Wolves continued to press forward, creating several scoring opportunities, but were continuously thwarted by the outstanding performance of the Wranglers' goaltender, Girard. The period saw a lot of physical play, with pushing and shoving becoming more frequent. Despite a slew of chances, the Ice Wolves finally broke the deadlock with Brock Fairbanks scoring his first NAHL goal, assisted by Sloan Farmer. This goal came during four-on-four play, showcasing Fairbanks' agility and precision. The Ice Wolves led 2 to 1 at the end of the second period, with shots on goal at 17 for the Ice Wolves and 15 for the Wranglers.

The third period was an intense showdown as the New Mexico Ice Wolves held onto their lead and ultimately secured a 4-2 victory against the Amarillo Wranglers. The period started with the Ice Wolves leading 2 to 1, thanks to strong goaltending by Jackson Silverberg. Throughout the third, both teams battled fiercely, with Pai netting his second goal of the game off a perfect pass from Andy Earl. The Wranglers fought back, narrowing the gap to 3-2 with a deflected goal from Jentler. However, the Ice Wolves sealed the win with an empty-net goal by Earl, bringing the final score to 4-2. This victory marked Silverberg's first NAHL win in net and was a testament to the Ice Wolves' offensive and defensive prowess. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







