Rhinos Stop Ice Wolves
Published on November 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The El Paso Rhinos defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 2-1 Friday, November 14. The Rhinos jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period after Greyson Settipane would score on the break away 13:25 into the period. The Rhinos would add a powerplay goal from Tommy Shore with only 2:32 remaining in the first period. The Ice Wolves would get one back after Andy Earl would hit one out of the air showing off his hand-eye coordination with 7:31 left in the second period. However, that would be the only goal the Ice Wolves would get as Logan Hughes would stop 34 of the 35 shots he faced. The Ice Wolves and Rhinos play again on Saturday, November 15 at 7pm MT and you can watch all of the action on NATV by selecting the "AWAY" feed.
