New Mexico Ice Wolves Honoring Veterans and Military Families at Home Games this Friday and Saturday

Published on November 5, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced the team will honor our veterans ahead of Veterans Day by wearing special Salute to Service jerseys for games this weekend with game-worn jerseys available for fans and collectors on Dash Auctions with all proceeds going to Veterans Integration Centers in New Mexico. The NM Ice Wolves will wear the special VetBros sponsored Salute to Service jerseys as they host South Division rival Odessa Jackalopes this Friday and Saturday, November 7-8, 2025 at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque with both games starting at 6:30pm MT. Friday night's pre-game features Fermin Ortega from the Veterans Integration Centers and Gabriel Garcia-Chambers from VetBros with the ceremonial puck drop along with the Presentation of Colors by the American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard and the National Anthem performed by the lead singer from the Waylon Bailey Band, Waylon Bailey.

The Veterans Integration Centers (VIC©) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2005 and serves as a resource for Veterans and their families in New Mexico. The VIC provides a multitude of services including multiple housing assistance options, peer support, food and nutrition and case management services to Veterans, their families and the community. Salute to Service jerseys will be available for auction on DASH Auctions starting at 12pm MT starting Friday, November 7 and closes on Sunday, November 9 at 5pm MT with all proceeds donated to the Veterans Integration Centers thanks to the generous sponsorship of VetBros. https://vetbros.pro specializes in parking lot line striping, pressure washing and asphalt services.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state of the art dedicated production facility.

Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

