Warriors Win Over Ice Wolves, 5-3

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-3 earning a split on the weekend series. The Warriors struck first courtesy of Kyle Sorenson just before the halfway mark of the first period. Jace Erickson would tie the game just 10 seconds later with a long shot from the point. The Warriors would add a powerplay goal from Joey Derosa with 1:02 remaining in the period for the lead. With just five seconds left in the period Andy Earl would tie the game heading into the intermission. Kyle Sorenson would score his second game just 93 seconds into the second period to give the Warriors the lead through two periods. Jake Kasay would put home his own rebound to tie the game with 8:27 to go in the third period. However, Mack Blue would get the go ahead goal with 5:45 remaining. Kyle Sorenson would earn the hattrick by scoring in the empty net with 10 seconds left sealing the victory for Oklahoma. The Ice Wolves are back in action at home Friday, November 7th against the Odessa Jackalopes, you can buy tickets at tickets.nmicewolves.com.







