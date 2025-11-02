Late Goal Sinks Hat Tricks in 5-4 Thriller vs. Black Bears

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Trey Hinton's second goal of the night with just 1:56 remaining lifted the visiting Maryland Black Bears to a 5-4 victory over the Danbury Hat Tricks in a back-and-forth contest at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Austin Michaud, Brendan Boring, Matt Dabrowski, and newcomer Kai Mencel found the back of the net for the Rabbits, who dropped their fifth straight game despite a spirited effort.

Maryland jumped out to an early lead just 2:29 into the opening period when Victor Mannerbratt's shot from the high slot was stopped by Danbury goaltender Luke Brassil, but the rebound bounced right back to Mannerbratt, who buried his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks turned the tide midway through the period while shorthanded. With Willem Kerr in the box for slashing, Michaud intercepted a pass at the blue line, raced in alone, and slipped a backhander past Maryland goalie Ryan Denes to tie the game.

Exactly one minute later, Boring gave Danbury the lead with another short-handed tally-the team's third of the season-when he picked off a pass and fired a wrist shot high glove side for his fifth goal of the year.

Danbury extended its advantage late in the first on the power play. Dabrowski carried the puck end-to-end and snapped home a shot from the near boards to make it 3-1 heading into the intermission.

Maryland clawed back in the second period when Ryan Franks buried a backdoor pass from Josh Fernette on the power play to cut the deficit to one.

Hinton evened the score early in the third, beating Brassil high stick side from the top of the circle, and Anthony Pellitteri gave the Black Bears their first lead of the game at 9:30 with a sharp-angle shot that slipped inside the post.

The Hat Tricks refused to go quietly. During four-on-four play, newly acquired defenseman Kai Mencel scored his first goal in his first game with the team, converting a feed from Boring to tie things at 4-4 with just over five minutes to play.

But Maryland would have the final word. Hinton's long shot from the far circle rang off the post and in with 1:56 remaining, sealing the win for the division leaders.

Denes finished with 18 saves on 22 shots, while Brassil turned aside 22 of 27 for Danbury.







