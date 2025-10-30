Weekend Preview: November 1 & 2 - Division-Leading Black Bears Visit Hat City
The first-place Maryland Black Bears roll into Danbury this weekend for a two-game East Division showdown against the Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena. Saturday's game begins at 3:00 PM, and Sunday's contest starts at 5:00 PM.
Weekend Promotions
$6 Saturday: All tickets are just $6 (regularly $10)
$2 Draft Night Sunday: Enjoy $2 beers and stick around after the game for a Meet & Greet with select Hat Tricks players - Luke Melnik, Jeremy Sprung, Josh Williams, Drake Gram, Rhys Medved, Sam Sobler, Matt Shpungin, Peter Freel, Austin Michaud, and Ryan Lukko will all be signing autographs.
Series Overview
This weekend marks the first of three meetings this season between the Hat Tricks and Black Bears. The teams will face off again over Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 28-29) at Piney Orchard Ice Arena and conclude their regular-season series April 3-4 in Maryland.
Last year, the Black Bears took four of six matchups, outscoring Danbury 20-12. The Hat Tricks, however, closed the series strong, winning both final games on the road by scores of 3-2 and 5-4.
Maryland Black Bears Overview
Maryland enters the weekend first in the East Division and atop the entire NAHL standings with a 14-1-1-1 record (30 points). They are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the New Jersey Titans that snapped a 10-game win streak.
Goals For / Against: 71 GF (2nd in NAHL) / 33 GA (5th)
Power Play: 16.88% (23rd) | Penalty Kill: 88.31% (3rd)
Top Scorers:
Harrison Smith - 29 pts (6G, 23A)
Tanner Duncan - 10 goals (team leader)
Josh Frenette - 3 game-winning goals
Team Leaders: Smith & Frenette (+18); Cole Peters (49 PIM)
Goaltending: Team combined 1.71 GAA / .923 SV% / 3 shutouts
Ryan Denes - 1.58 GAA (1st in NAHL), .927 SV%
Dom Gotto - 2 shutouts
Danbury Hat Tricks Overview
The Hat Tricks (7-6-1-2, 17 points) sit fifth in the East Division entering the weekend. They're looking to bounce back after being swept in Elmira and will seek to snap a four-game skid before heading into next week's bye.
Goals For / Against: 48 GF (10th) / 53 GA (26th)
Power Play: 13.95% (29th) | Penalty Kill: 80.85% (14th)
Top Scorers:
Kai Elkie - 18 pts (5G, 13A)
Matt Shpungin - 6 goals (team leader)
Luke Melnik - 2 game-winning goals
Team Leaders: Ludovick Gauvin & Gavin O'Hara (+4); Josh Williams (38 PIM)
Goaltending: Team combined 3.04 GAA / .899 SV% / 1 shutout
Jon Dukaric - 5 wins
Luke Brassil - 2.17 GAA, .917 SV%, 1 shutout
After the weekend, the Hat Tricks travel to New Jersey for a Tuesday matchup against the Titans before entering their bye week.
