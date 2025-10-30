Springfield Doubles up Janesville

Published on October 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Springfield Jr. Blues News Release







Janesville WI, October 24, 2025 - The Springfield Jr. Blues went on the road to take on the Janesville Jets. The Jets would score first with a goal from Illinois native Grant Dillard. The Jr. Blues would answer back quickly with a goal from Dennis Emesibe, marking his first goal of the season. With 51 seconds left on the clock in the first, third-year veteran Niko Laus tallies a goal to give the Jr. Blues the 2-1 lead leading into the second period. The middle frame featured a power-play goal by Janesville's Sean Truby to even up the score. However, the Jr. Blues were hungry to gain a lead. Brayden Sprickman tallied his first goal of the season at the 1:27 minute mark to give Springfield the 3-2 lead. The contest would feature the Jets having more opportunities to even up the matchup; however, with 11 seconds on the clock, Laus tallies his second goal of the night, short-handed, to give the Jr. Blues the 4-2 lead and eventual victory.







