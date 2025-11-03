Jr. Blues Split the Weekend

Published on November 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Springfield Jr. Blues News Release







Friday 10/31

Wisconsin 3 @ Springfield 2 - The Wisconsin Windigo extended its winning streak to four games Friday night, taking down the Springfield Jr. Blues in a tightly-contested 3-2 showdown. Wisconsin's AJ Bongiorno tallied the game-winning goal four minutes into the second period. His goal helped the Windigo jump ahead of the Jr. Blues for fourth place in the Midwest Division with 15 points. Springfield now sits in fifth place with 13 points. The teams spent most of the opening frame deadlocked in a scoreless tie despite a combined 26 shots. Wisconsin finally broke the ice just 19 seconds before the buzzer, off the stick of Payton Mithmuangneua. His goal stood as the lone marker of the period to send the game to the break with the Windigo leading 1-0. The offense carried over to the second period right away for Wisconsin, as Theodore Richardson scored just 50 seconds in to double the Windigo lead. The Jr. Blues had a quick answer. Josh Zitzman did it all himself with an unassisted goal just two minutes later to cut Wisconsin's lead back down to one. Just as Springfield had a quick answer, Wisconsin struck right back. Bongiorno's goal, the eventual game-winner, restored the Windigo's two-goal lead just over a minute after Zitzman's goal. The offense settled down for the remainder of the period, sending the teams to the final 20 minutes with Wisconsin up 3-1. Springfield furiously searched for offense to get back in the game, but was shut down for most of the period by Wisconsin goaltender Max Kogler. Jr. Blues' Logan Opgrand made things interesting with just 2:41 remaining to cut the deficit back down to one, but Kogler stood tall during the final Springfield attack to secure a 3-2 win for Wisconsin.

Saturday 11/01

Wisconsin 2 @ Springfield 6 - The Springfield Jr. Blues skated to a 6-2 victory over the Wisconsin Windigo on Saturday night at the Nelson Center. Theodor Boden opened the scoring early for Springfield with his first of the season, assisted by Brady Turner and Brayden Sprickman. In the second period, Wisconsin's Callen Grilz tied things up briefly with help from Sutton Verot, but Springfield responded with a flurry of goals. Niko Laus scored twice, first assisted by Turner, then on the power play from Zach Howard and Drew Berres. Theodor Boden added his second of the night on another power play, assisted by Dennis Emesibe, giving Springfield a 4-1 lead heading into the third. Wisconsin got one back in the third period with a power-play goal from Alexios Georgaklis, but Springfield kept the momentum. Niko Laus completed his hat trick with assists from Lukas Wallinheimo and Logan Sutton, and Josh Zitzman capped off the scoring on the power play from Turner.







