Wings Grab 3 of 4 Points on Weekend Split with Bobcats for Children's Miracle Network Weekend

Published on November 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Bismarck Bobcats in their first match-up of the season, the last meeting being the 2024-25 Robertson Cup Playoffs.

(Friday, Oct. 31 - Odde Ice Center Aberdeen, SD) As Friday's match-up started, so would the scoring as Easton Edwards for the Wings would get his sixth goal of the season, just 50 seconds into the first period. This goal would be assisted by Matthew Martin and Cooper Anderson. Shortly after, Charlie Kresl for the Bobcats would score, tying the game. After the Bismarck goal, Aberdeen would get set up on a Power Play and would get a couple good chances to get their lead back, but would be unsuccessful. Instead, the Bobcats would score again when Ben Rakowski would find the back of the net. The first period would end with Bismarck having a 2-1 lead.

To start the second period, Jimmy Dodig for the Bobcats would score, extending their lead. The Wings would now have to come back from a two-goal deficit. Just under two minutes later, Sam Scheetz would score his seventh goal of the season, with assists coming from Caden Lee and Jonathan Doucette. Just as the Wings seemed to be getting their momentum back, Mark Evans for the Bobcats would find the back of the net, putting the Wings down by two yet again. The score would be 4-2 in favor of the Bobcats heading into the third period.

In the third period, it would be all Wings for scoring. Just four minutes into the period, Charlie Burchfield would score off a far-side snipe with assists coming from Brody Dustin and Zan-Spari-Leben. After, the Wings would have to go on the Penalty Kill, over the course of fighting off the Bismarck Power Play, Matthew Martin would score a short-handed goal with help from Easton Edwards and Anthony Ciaramitaro. The Wings would now be tired with just over three minutes left to play in regulation. Although the Wings were able to battle back in the third, they were unable to take it in regulation, so the game would go into overtime.

Both teams would get good possessions throughout the OT period, but it would be Bismarck who would have most of the possession. Unfortunately, the Wings would also be sent to the penalty box with just over a minute left of the overtime period, setting up Bismarck on the Power Play. With just 0.3 seconds on the clock, Noah Ziskie would score, and Bismarck would take game one of the weekend.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings stopping 29 of 34, and had a goals against average of 0.853.

The three stars of the game were Charlie Burchfield (1 goal), Easton Edwards (1 goal, 1 assist), and Matthew Martin (1 goal, 1 assist).

(Saturday, Nov. 1 - Odde Ice Center Aberdeen, SD) In the first period, it would start out with Aberdeen having to fight off a Bismarck Power Play right away. In return, they would get a Power Play as well, but would not be able to score off of it. After the first period, both teams would be scoreless.

In the second, both teams again would get a chance on the Power Play, but neither would be able to find the back of the net. Instead, once 5 on 5 play would resume, Taven James at the 8:12 mark, would score for the Wings with assists coming from Gavin Reed and Owen Pitters. With just over two minutes remaining in the period, Simonas Valivonis would score, tying the game before the teams could head into the locker rooms.

In the third, it would again be all Wings. There would be a handful of penalties handed out, and most of them would go to Bismarck. At the 12:28 mark, Matthew Martin would score on the Power Play with assistance from Cooper Anderson and Jibber Kuhl, giving the lead back to the Wings. As time would run down, and after a bit of a track meet, the Bobcats would attempt to pull their goaltender to try and tie the game. Instead, the Wings would be able to take play down ice, and into their offensive zone. The Bobcats were able to block a shot, but the Wings would get the puck back and it would be Easton Edwards that would be able to score on the empty net with just 32 seconds left in the period to seal the deal for a Wings Win. This goal would be assisted by Matthew Martin and Jibber Kuhl.

Adam Dybal was in net Saturday night stopping 19 of 20 shots, and had a goals against average of 0.950.

Three stars of the night were Taven James (1 goal), Adam Dybal (19 saves), and Matthew Martin (1 goal, 1 assist).

The Wings now look ahead to traveling to Austin, Minnesota, to take on the Austin Bruins for the first time this season, before returning to the Odde to take on the North Iowa Bulls.

