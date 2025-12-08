Wings Get Swept for First Time in Regular Season

December 8, 2025

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to St. Cloud, MN to take on the Norsemen for their last road trip of 2025. Although they would be able to get one point on Friday night, they would unfortunately get swept on the weekend, taking their first full-weekend loss of the Regular Season.

(Friday, Dec. 5th - St. Cloud MAC, St. Cloud, MN) Friday would be a very close defensive match between the two teams. Both teams would only be able to put up 4 shots on goal in the first period, and neither team would score either. This is even after a Power Play chance for both teams as well. The score would be tied at zero heading into the second period of the night.

In the second period, it would be St. Cloud who would score first when Samuel Misak would find the back of the net at the 15:40 mark. But, it is not something the Wings would not be able to come back from as they have come back from being down one before. At the 7:52 mark, the Wings would go on the man-advantage, and before time would run out on the Power Play, Easton Edwards would score his 10th goal of the season, assisted by Owen Pitters and Cooper Anderson. The shots on goal would continue to be about even at this point, and the score would still be tied heading into the third period.

In the third, just two minutes in, Anthony Ciaramitaro would score his fourth goal of the season with assists from Sam Scheetz and Gavin Reed. This would give the Wings their first lead of the night. After, the Wings would have chance after chance to score, but the St. Cloud goaltender would come up huge in net, and would keep the score at 2-1 in favor of the Wings. The Wings would then have to go on the Penalty Kill halfway through the period, but the Norsemen would not be able to score off of it. As the period was ending, with just a minute and a half left, Sam Crane for the Norsemen would be able to find the back of the net with a rebound chance and tie the game. With no more goals to count after, the game would head into overtime.

In the overtime period, it would again be a defensive match between the two teams. And, the only shot on goal registered would be for the winning goal. Although the Wings would have the puck in their offensive zone for most of the period, there would be a turnover that would create a chance for St. Cloud that would end up finding the back of the net, with the winning goal being scored by Sam Crane. St. Cloud would win night one with a score of 3-2 in overtime.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 19 of 22, and ending the night with a 0.864 GAA.

(Saturday, Dec. 6th - St. Cloud MAC, St. Cloud, MN) Saturday would again be a tight match, but wouldn't go as much in the Wings favor. In the first period, within the first minute, Wyatt Farrell for the Norsemen would score, already giving them the lead. Shortly after, the Wings would be on the Power Play, but they would not be able to score on it. However, at the 13:06 mark, Ryder Millar would score his second goal of the season with assists coming from Brody Dustin and Gavin Reed. This would be able to give some momentum to the Wings bench. But, just a few minutes after that, Gabriel Bugeaud would score for the Norsemen, reclaiming their lead before time could run out in the first period.

In the second period, the Wings would be able to get quite a few good scoring chances, but would be unable to find the back of the net. Halfway through the first period, Wyatt Farrell would score his second goal of the night, and extending the St. Cloud lead. This would be the only goal of the second period.

In the third period, the Wings would continue to pour the shots on, and the goaltender for the Norsemen would have to continue to make huge saves. Halfway through the first period, Herman Berggren would score his first NAHL goal, bringing the Wings within one. This goal was assisted by Jonathan Doucette and Brody Dustin. As time was winding down, the Wings would get put in the Penalty Kill and Alex Sandhu would score, extending the St. Cloud lead again. The Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, and although the Norsemen would not score again, neither would the Wings. The Norsemen would win on Saturday in Regulation with a score of 4-2.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings on Saturday stopping 23 of 27 and ended the night with a 0.852 GAA.

The Wings not look to having the next two weekends at home before their Winter Break. This weekend, December 12th and 13th, they will be hosting the Minnesota Mallards. Friday will be Free Kids Friday presented by Starion Bank, and Saturday will be Toys for Tots for Uptown Hair presented by Wireless World! All tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office in the Odde!

