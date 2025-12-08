Watertown Shamrocks Forward Carter Sproule Commits to UConn

Watertown, SD - Watertown Shamrocks forward and team captain Carter Sproule has announced his commitment to continue his hockey career at the University of Connecticut Huskies (UConn) at the turn of the semester.

Sproule, who currently leads the Shamrocks in points with 30 (10 goals and 20 assists), says he is thrilled for the opportunity to join the Huskies, "I am super happy for the opportunity to play Division 1 hockey at UConn. None of this would be possible without the support of my family, teammates, and coaches. Thank you to Watertown for the past two seasons, I couldn't think of a better place to play junior hockey." The native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, will join UConn following the semester break this season. He is Watertown's first in-season commitment this year and becomes the sixth player in the organizations history to be committed to a Division 1 school.

"We are thrilled for Carter to have the opportunity to join UConn," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "Carter has had a significant impact for our organization both on the ice and in the community. UConn is getting a player that can influence games in a number of ways, including his physicality, playmaking, and ability to score goals. More importantly, they are getting a great teammate and a natural leader." Sproule was named team captain earlier this season by Kirley, alongside assistant captains Justin Bartley, Zach Boren, and Jordan Gudridge.

Originally acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma Warriors last November, Sproule closes his Shamrocks career with 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 total points in 58 games in a Shamrocks jersey. This season, he was on pace for 30 goals and 90 total points as he was producing at a pace of 1.58 points per game which was tied for the third highest mark in the league this season.

In November, Sproule had surpassed 100 career points in an 8-2 Shamrocks win over the Minot Minotauros. In that game, Sproule recorded a career high four assists and five goals. In total, he will finish his North American Hockey League (NAHL) career playing in 130 games between the Shamrocks and Warriors and scoring 33 goals and 71 assists for 104 points and accumulated 360 career penalty minutes.







