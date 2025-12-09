Marshchanok Earns First Star of the Week Honors

Published on December 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Bruins forward Siamion Marshchanok has been named NAHL Central Division First Star of the Week for his performance against the Bismarck Bobcats this weekend, the league announced on Monday.

Marshchanok continued his impressive campaign this weekend notching two goals and three assists including the game winning goal in Friday's win against Bismarck. The first year Bruin extended his point streak to nine straight games, going 6-16-22 in that span. Even more impressive is in each of those nine games, he has recorded multiple points.

Head coach of the Bruins, Steve Howard, goes into detail on the contribution that Marshchanok makes for the team.

"Siamion is a true difference maker, and he continues to drive our offense. He's proven he can score in all situations, and it's been a lot of fun to watch him these last few months. Our coaching staff is excited to help him continue to develop here and to see what he accomplishes throughout the rest of the season."

Siamion has been honored with Star of the Week honors in back to back weeks, earning Second Star last week. This is the first year Bruin's second time being named First Star of the week, earning the honor for his 6-3-9 performance at the NAHL Showcase in September. He was also named Forward of the Month for the month of September.







