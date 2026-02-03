Williams Named NAHL Defenseman of the Month for January

Published on February 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Austin Bruins Captain Nathan Williams has been named the Bauer Hockey NAHL Defenseman of the Month for January, the league announced on Tuesday.

Williams has been a consistent presence for the Bruins defensively in his three seasons in Austin, and adding an unmatched offensive streak has really helped cement him as one of the top defenseman in the NAHL.

The 6-foot-1 skater is currently riding a 15-game point streak that dates all the way back to December 12th. In the month of January, Williams led blueliners with five goals while also showing up on the scoresheet with ten assists.

The captain explains why this honor is not just his award, but the team's award.

"It means a lot to be named Defenseman of the Month. There are many people who have helped me throughout my hockey career, and the success I've achieved is all thanks to them. For example, Coach Howard is a huge part of it, Al Rooney, and of course, my parents, who have done so much for me. This award would not have been possible for me either without my teammates. They have helped me get to where I am at as well as being a good support system, so I would say it's a team award, honestly."

Williams currently leads NAHL defenseman in several categories including points (49), assists (41), power play assists (30) and plus/minus (+29). Williams has spent three seasons in the Bruins organization, playing a total of 151 games in the black and gold. Over his career, he has scored 21 goals and made 77 assists for 98 total points. In his final season of junior hockey, the blueliner's offensive ability has been electric, producing half of his career points (49) in his age-out season, which is a large contributor to why he was recently named a Top Prospect for the Central Division Roster at the 2026 Top Prospects Tournament.

Head coach of the Bruins, Steve Howard, dives into detail on what he has seen from Williams this season.

"Nathan continues to have a remarkable season for us and contributes so much to our organization both on and off the ice, so it's always rewarding to see a young man like himself receive the well-earned recognition for it. He's an all-situations player and leader for us and has been a large factor in our team's success thus far this season."







