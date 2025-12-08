Luc Bydal Makes Division I Commitment to Long Island University

Luc Bydal has officially committed to Long Island University, where he will continue his hockey career at the NCAA Division I level.

Bydal is currently the North American Hockey League's leading goal scorer, tallying 21 goals and 17 assists for 38 points through just 24 games.

"We are excited for Luc to fulfill his dream of playing college hockey," said Head Coach Mike Aikens. "LIU is getting a great hockey player and an even better person."

Although Bydal's time with the Wolverines has been brief, it's been nothing short of impactful. He is averaging 1.58 points per game, has notched four power-play goals and four power-play assists, and currently holds a +8 rating.

Bydal plans to finish the 2025-26 season in Anchorage before heading to New York to begin his collegiate career with the Sharks.







