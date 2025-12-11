Weekend Preview: December 12 & 13 - Hat Tricks Host Aviators for Final Home Series of 2025

The Hat Tricks close out their five-game homestand - in which they are currently 2-1 - with a weekend series against the Elmira Aviators this Friday, December 12 at 3:30PM and Saturday, December 13 at 7:00PM.

Friday is $5 Ticket Friday, with all tickets just $5 each.

Saturday features the team's First Annual Teddy Bear Toss - any fan who brings a bear receives one free ticket, and all bears will be donated to Toys for Tots of Danbury. Fans can also enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 draft beers.

This series marks the final home games of the 2025 calendar year.

Aviators and Hat Tricks Overview

This weekend marks the second of three series between the teams and the only one in Danbury. Elmira won both games in the first meeting earlier this season, 4-3 and 7-2.

For Elmira:

Matt Maglio leads all Aviators skaters with 4 points (1G, 3A) vs. Danbury.

Max Campbell and Nico Patrick Pohjola each have 2 goals against the Hat Tricks.

Elmira's power play is 3-for-11 (27%) in the series.

Aiden McKenna has started both games, posting a 2.50 GAA and .910 SV%.

For Danbury:

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 2 points (1G, 1A).

Four Hat Tricks players have scored one goal each.

Danbury's power play is 0-for-5 in the series.

Jon Dukaric has appeared in both games, recording a 5.07 GAA and .830 SV%.

Aviators Overview

Elmira enters the weekend 9th in the East Division with a 10-13-3-1 record (24 points, 26th in the NAHL). They are coming off a road split against Maryland (5-4 win, 3-0 loss). The Aviators have won two of their past five and three of their past ten.

Team Stats:

Goals For: 77 (28th)

Goals Against: 109 (most in the league)

Power Play: 18.87% (25th), 20 PPG (15th), 2 SHG (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 76% (24th), 8 SHGA (tied for most in the league)

Individual Leaders:

Points: Maglio - 23 (8G, 15A)

Goals: Jack Kohlmann - 11

Game-Winning Goals: Three players with two each

Plus/Minus: Max LeBlanc - +2

Penalty Minutes: Greg Johnson - 72

Goaltending:

Team combined: 3.67 GAA, .902 SV%, 0 shutouts

Wins: McKenna (5), Pechenin (5)

Best SV%: Pechenin - .905

Best GAA: McKenna - 2.96

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend 8th in the East Division with a 12-13-1-2 record (27 points, 19th in the NAHL). The Hat Tricks are coming off a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. They have won two of their last five and five of their last ten.

Team Stats:

Goals For: 91 (14th)

Goals Against: 94 (8th most)

Power Play: 17.00% (30th), 17 PPG (24th)

Penalty Kill: 80.19% (13th)

Short-Handed Goals: 5 (8th)

Short-Handed Goals Allowed: 3 (16th)

Individual Leaders:

Points: Kai Elkie - 28 (9G, 19A)

Goals: Matt Shpungin - 10

Game-Winning Goals: Austin Michaud - 2

Plus/Minus: Gavin O'Hara - +8

Penalty Minutes: Willem Kerr - 67

Goaltending:

Team combined: 3.15 GAA, .897 SV%, 2 shutouts

Wins: Jon Dukaric - 9

Best SV%: Dukaric - .905

Best GAA: Luke Brassil - 2.75







