3-Game Winning Streak on the Line in Series at Chippewa

Published on December 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness renews its rivalry with the Chippewa Steel this weekend (Dec. 12-13) with a two-game series in Chippewa Falls, WI. Both games at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena are slated to begin at 7 p.m. Central time.

These will mark the third and fourth meetings of the 2025-26 season between the Midwest Division rivals. The Wilderness won the first two contests on Oct. 17-18 in Cloquet.

The Wilderness (16-6-2) roll into Chippewa Falls after winning three consecutive games. Their last two came last weekend (Dec. 5-6) in Marshall vs. the Fairbanks Ice Dogs by scores of 5-2 and 3-2.

The Steel (4-17-2) played one game last weekend and fell at home to the Janesville Jets, 4-2, extending a losing streak to four games.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 24 34 2 @ Chippewa

2 Wisconsin 26 33 2 vs. Anchorage (Fri. & Sun.)

2 Springfield 28 33 Idle

3 Fairbanks 26 30 2 @ Janesville

5 Janesville 27 27 2 vs. Fairbanks

6 Anchorage 24 25 2 @ Wisconsin (Fri. & Sun.)

7 Kenai River 26 21 1 @ Chippewa

8 Chippewa 23 10 2 vs. Wilderness (Fri., Sat.), 1 vs. Kenai River (Sun.)

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 103 66 23 for 107 (21.5%) 25 for 111 (77.5%)

Chippewa 49 107 10 for 77 (13%) 29 for 115 (74.8%)







