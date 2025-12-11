Bobcats Back at Home for Series with Bulls

The Bismarck Bobcats are back on home ice for a big promotional weekend at the VFW. Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night against the North Iowa Bulls!

INSTRUCTIONS FOR TEDDY BEAR TOSS:

1. BRING NEW, WRAPPED TEDDY BEARS TO THE GAME ON SATURDAY

2. THROW THE BEARS ON THE ICE AFTER THE 1ST BOBCAT GOAL!

NOTE: BEARS WILL ONLY BE THROWN AFTER THE 1ST BOBCAT GOAL, DO NoT THROW ANY BEARS AFTER CONSEQUENT GOALS.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 1-0-1 against the Bulls this season. Both matchups took place in Bismarck a few weekends ago.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams notched a 3-point weekend with 2 goals and an assist in the winning effort on Saturday.

Goalie Marko Bilic tallied his first victory in a Bobcat uniform on Saturday and racked an assist on Patch Cronin's goal

Defenseman Noah Ziskie stunned Austin with a highlight reel between-the-legs goal with 4 minutes to go which proved to be the GWG.

Parker Osborn had a 3-point weekend for North Iowa as he found the back of the net once and added on 2 helpers in the weekend split with Watertown

Defenseman Zachary Howard made his Bulls debut this past weekend and had an assist in each contest.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats split the weekend with the Austin Bruins, both games were decided by one goal, as the Cats remain in 1st place.

The Bulls split the weekend with the Watertown Shamrocks, dropping Friday's game 4-1, while picking up the two points on Saturday 4-3.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 12/12: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 12/13: 7:15 P.M.







