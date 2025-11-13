Road Weekend at St. Cloud

Published on November 13, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats hit the road once again to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen in a Friday and Saturday weekend series.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 1-1-0 against the Norsemen this season. Both of the meetings occurred in Bismarck.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams continues to stay red hot as #9 is the first Bobcat to reach the 20 point mark this season.

Forward Trey Fredenberg notched his 1st goal as a Bobcat last Friday in the 5-1 victory.

Dane Callaway continued to look sharp for the Bobcats, keeping his team in it throughout the weekend.

Gabriel Bugeaud continues to heat up for the Norsemen. He's got goals in back to back games and leads the team with 9 in that category.

Veteran Forward, Alex Sandhu is putting together quite the campaign. He leads the team in assists with 16 and 23 respectively.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats split the weekend series with the North Iowa Bulls, getting the 5-1 victory on Friday before dropping Saturday's game in OT 5-4.

The Norsemen continued their fall as they lost their 3rd and 4th straight contests, this time to the Minot Minotauros. Both games, they lost by one-goal.

Friday 11/14 @ 7:00 P.M.

Saturday 11/15 @ 6:30 P.M.







