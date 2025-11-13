Hat Tricks Host Generals for Military Appreciation Weekend - November 14 & 15

The Danbury Hat Tricks host the Northeast Generals this weekend at the Danbury Ice Arena in the first half of a home-and-home series between the East Division rivals. The series concludes next weekend at the Canton Ice House.

Friday's game begins at 3:30 PM, followed by Saturday's 7:00 PM puck drop.

This weekend also marks Military Appreciation Weekend, as the Hat Tricks honor the brave men and women who have served our nation.

Danbury will wear special military-themed jerseys, which are available for auction online via Dash.

Fans can also enjoy two great promotions:

$5 Ticket Friday: All tickets are just $5 each.

$2 Draft Night on Saturday plus a Food Drive - bring a non-perishable item and receive a free ticket to the game.

Series Snapshot

These will be games three and four of the season series. The teams last met on October 17-18 in Canton, where the Generals swept both contests (7-5 and 4-3 in a shootout). Danbury led 3-1 late in the second game before Northeast rallied to tie and win in the shootout.

For the Generals, Braydon Hudtloff has been a key factor against Danbury with 8 points (3G, 5A), while Hudtloff and Kody Moyer each have three goals. Northeast has converted 50% (2-for-4) on the power play across the two meetings.

For Danbury, Kai Elkie, Luke Melnik, and Tanner Terranova each have 3 points, while Matt Shpungin leads with two goals in the series. The Hat Tricks are looking to strike on the power play after going 0-for-2 in the first meetings.

Northeast Generals Overview

Northeast enters the weekend in third place in the East Division with a 11-6-2-0 record (24 points, 7th overall). The Generals were swept at home last weekend by the Rochester Jr. Americans (5-3, 6-4) and have won two of their last five games.

The Generals' offense ranks among the league's best with 78 goals (3rd), while allowing 61 (21st). Their power play has been potent at 28.13% (8th), while the penalty kill sits at 81.16% (13th). They've also tallied 18 power-play goals (4th) and 5 shorthanded goals (3rd).

Hudtloff leads the team with 24 points (5G, 19A), followed by Logan Poulin, who has a team-best 11 goals and 4 game-winners. Alec Hall holds the team's top plus-minus (+9), while Kyle Murray-Smith leads in penalty minutes (83).

Between the pipes, Northeast has a 3.03 GAA and .898 save percentage as a team. Will Minzenko leads with 8 wins, a .907 SV%, and a 2.75 GAA, while Keagin Wilson has recorded the club's lone shutout.

Danbury Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury sits in seventh place in the East Division with an 8-8-1-2 record (19 points, 19th overall) following a 3-1 road loss to New Jersey. The Hat Tricks have one win in their last five games and four in their last ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 59 goals (15th) and allowed 64 (28th). On special teams, they've converted 16.39% (27th) of their power-play chances and killed off 81.54% (11th) of penalties. Danbury has scored 10 power-play goals (28th) and 3 shorthanded goals (8th) while allowing just two shorthanded goals (15th).

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 18 points (5G, 13A). Matt Shpungin tops the team in goals (7), and Luke Melnik leads with two game-winners. Ludovick Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara share the team's best plus-minus (+4), while Josh Williams leads in penalty minutes (40).

In net, Danbury's goaltenders have combined for a 3.10 GAA and .897 SV% with one shutout (by Luke Brassil). Jon Dukaric leads with five wins, while Brassil owns a .900 SV% and 2.65 GAA - though Parker Stockseth, recently called up to the USHL, posted team-best numbers in limited action.







