Slow Start Sinks Hat Tricks in 5-3 Loss to Generals

Published on November 16, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Northeast Generals used a three-goal first period to power a 5-3 win over the Hat Tricks on Saturday night, earning a split in the weekend series. Kai Elkie, Austin Michaud, and Luke Melnik provided the offense for Danbury.

A shorthanded marker opened the scoring for Northeast at 4:54 of the first. With the Hat Tricks on the man advantage, Mikey Bartkowski intercepted a pass and sprung Tyler Kelly up the ice. Kelly cut across the crease and fired a shot that was stopped by goaltender Luke Brassil, but Kelly followed his rebound and tucked it in to make it 1-0 - the third shorthanded goal allowed by Danbury this season.

The Generals doubled their lead with 7:00 left in the period. After an offensive-zone faceoff win, the puck found Vinny Ipri along the near-side boards. Ipri skated upward and ripped a sharp-angle shot high glove side for his second of the year and a 2-0 Generals advantage.

A turnover at center ice led to Northeast's third goal late in the first. Alec Hall picked up the loose puck and broke in on a 2-on-1, wiring a wrister from the far-circle hash marks past Brassil for his 10th of the season. That goal ended Brassil's night, with Jon Dukaric entering in relief.

Elkie got the Hat Tricks on the board moments later. After a give-and-go with Matt Dabrowski, Elkie stepped into a shot from the far circle and beat goaltender Will Mizenko long side for his sixth goal of the year and a team-high 19th point, trimming the deficit to 3-1 after one.

Danbury continued to push in the second and got within one midway through the period. Michaud kept the puck in along the far boards, dished it to Dabrowski, then received it back down low. Michaud cut across the crease, deked to his forehand, and tucked it around Mizenko for his fourth of the season, pulling the Hat Tricks to within 3-2.

A pair of early third-period penalties proved costly. With Danbury shorthanded at 5:07, Kelly buried his second of the night from the slot to restore Northeast's two-goal lead. Less than two minutes later, Hall struck again, extending the Generals' advantage to 5-2.

Melnik capped the scoring with a shorthanded tally of his own with 3:48 remaining - his sixth of the season - but the Hat Tricks couldn't close the gap.

Mizenko stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Generals. Brassil and Dukaric combined for 19 saves on 24 shots.

The teams will meet again next weekend for a two-game series at the Canton Ice House.







