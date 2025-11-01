Ice Wolves Shut out Warriors

Published on November 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 4-0 Friday October 31. The first period didn't see any goals get past Connor Roff nor Billy Stuski after several quality opportunities on both sides. The Ice Wolves would come out hot in the second period as George McCaffrey would get the first goal of the game just 2:06 into the second period. The Captain Sean Gibbons would follow that up just 2:05 later for the 2-0 lead and that's where everything would stand after two periods. Brock Fairbanks would add an empty net goal in the third period for the 3-0 lead and Andy Earl just 43 seconds later for the 4-0 victory. Connor Roff stopped all 38 shots he faced earning his first NAHL shutout and first win in an Ice Wolves jersey at the NAHL level. The teams will face off again Saturday, November 1 at 7:00pm CT/6:00pm MT and all of the action will be on NATV by selecting the away feed.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

Ice Wolves Shut out Warriors - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.