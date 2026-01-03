Mudbugs Take Down Ice Wolves, 6-1
Published on January 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated New Mexico Ice Wolves 6-1 Friday, January 2, 2026. The Mudbugs were able to find two goals in 17 seconds late in the first period from Chase Secriskey and Owen Case for the 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. During the second period the Mudbugs carried the momentum score three times in the opening 6:10 in the second period. The goals came from Jeremiah Roberts, Grayson Gerhard, and finally Liam Wolf-Taulbee for the 5-0 lead after two periods. The third period saw Stanley Hubbard score on the Watt-Electric Powerplay to break the shutout bid. Grayson Gerhard would get his second of the game to restore the five-goal lead. The teams will match up again Saturday, January 3, 2026, and you can watch the action on NATV by selecting the away feed.
