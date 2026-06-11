2026 NAHL Draft Recap

Published on June 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The NAHL New Mexico Ice Wolves have completed the 2026 NAHL Draft, adding ten new players to the 2026-27 lineup.

Charlie Velner

With the 26th pick in the draft the Ice Wolves selected defenseman Charlie Velner from the Steinbach Pistons. Head Coach Kyle McKenzie had this to say about the first pick, "Charlie brings junior experience and plays a physical game. We're looking forward to him being a key piece to our d-core."

Ville Schoenborg

The Ice Wolves then selected Ville Schoenborg with the 60th pick, a defenseman from Sweden. Assistant Coach Chris Garrity highlights Ville's skating, "While playing in a quality Swedish league Ville showed his solid skating ability and we are excited for him to be a part of the Ice Wolves family."

Anthony Leech

With the 91st pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Anthony Leech from Kimball Union Academy Coach McKenzie is excited about the defensive prospect "Anthony is a smooth skating mobile defenseman who can see the game at a high level and will give us added confidence on the back end."

Antoine Demers

With the 93rd pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Antoine Demers from Quebec, Canada Coach Garrity said "Antoine is a big and highly skilled forward who can see the ice well when he has the puck. He also brings his own junior experience to the organization."

Johnny Haley

With the 124th pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Johnny Haley from Weymouth, Massachusetts. Coach McKenzie is ready to see his development and growth in Albuquerque, "Johnny has a lot of offensive upside and plays well away from the puck, we're excited to see the development of him next season."

William Tanny

With the 161st pick the Ice Wolves selected forward William Tanny from Elmhurst, Illinois. "William is a reliable stay at home defenseman and is always willing to block shots. He will be a very welcome addition to our blue line." commented Coach Garrity.

Max Santos

With the 221st pick the Ice Wolves selected forward Max Santos from St. Marks School/USHS Prep. "Max is a reliable forward who plays with solid pace and grit and will be a great fit in the locker room." Said Coach McKenzie.

John House

With the 253rd by the Ice Wolves, forward John House from Michigan. Coach Garrity is thrilled for a strong forward, "John is a skilled player and can play on both sides of the puck and brings good versatility to the team."

Ryan Galaski

With the 285th by the Ice Wolves, goaltender Ryan Galaski from North Haven, Connecticut. Goaltending Coach Elliott Hogue is thrilled for the goaltender, "Ryan is an exciting goaltender prospect who has come highly recommended by numerous coaches out East. He just finished a strong season in the prestigious Founders League with the Westminster School. Ryan has the tools to become a quality NAHL goaltender, and, most importantly, we believe he has the attributes to be a key contributor to the New Mexico Ice Wolves."

Hunzeker Piersimoni

With the 317th and final pick by the Ice Wolves, forward Hunzeker Piersimoni from the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves. Coach McKenzie is thrilled for a strong forward, "Hunzeker made great strides this season. Coach Washburn has continued the success of the ladder of development, and we couldn't be happier with this final pick."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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