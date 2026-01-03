Bugs Blast New Mexico, Start New Year with 6-1 Win

The Mudbugs (14-12-3-3-) topped the New Mexico Ice Wolves 6-1 on Stick It to Cancer night from George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum.

After a quiet first 18 minutes, Chase Secriskey opened the scoring with assists from Jeremiah Roberts and Grayson Gerhard. Owen Case followed up 17 seconds later, netting his first NAHL goal, Roberts and Gerhard again tag-teaming with helpers. Taking the 2-0 lead into the intermission, the Bugs scored in the opening 90 seconds of the second period with Jeremiah Roberts picking up his 3rd point of the game with Secriskey assisting. Grayson Gerhard picked up his 5th goal and 3rd point of the game a minute later to put the Bugs in front, 4-0. Liam Wolf-Taulbee followed up at the 13:50 mark of the middle frame to make it 5-0. New Mexico got one back early in the third before Grayson Gerhard got his 2nd goal and 4th point of the day, knocking the final goal of the game in, propelling Shreveport to a 6-1 victory.

