Hat Tricks Ring in 2026 at Home against Maine

The Danbury Hat Tricks open the 2026 calendar year on home ice as they return from the holiday break to host the Maine Nordiques for a two-game set at Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, January 2 (7:30 PM) and Saturday, January 3 (7:00 PM).

The series marks the first meeting of the season between the two clubs - and the first and only time Maine will visit Danbury during the regular season. The Nordiques were the final East Division opponent the Hat Tricks had yet to face this year.

Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs on Friday, followed by $2 drafts on Saturday, along with a post-game player meet & greet immediately following Saturday's contest.

Series Outlook

This weekend begins a three-series season matchup between the two teams. After Danbury, the clubs will meet again in Maine on February 6-7, before closing the season series February 27-28. Last season, Maine won four of six games, outscoring Danbury 22-11.

Nordiques Overview

Maine enters the weekend third in the East Division with a 19-9-2-1 record (41 points), ranking 7th overall in the NAHL. The Nordiques are coming off a road split against the New Jersey Titans, earning a 6-3 win before falling 5-4. They've won two of their last five games and six of their last ten.

Offensively, Maine has scored 95 goals (19th in the league) while allowing 82 goals (8th-fewest). Their power play operates at 17.09% (27th), while their penalty kill sits at 80.49% (13th). The Nordiques have 20 power-play goals (24th), seven shorthanded goals (4th), and have also allowed seven shorthanded goals (4th-most).

Individually, Austin Borggaard leads the way with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and five game-winning goals. Damon Myers and Jack Klevy pace the team with 13 goals each, while Aslan Zhussupbekov owns a team-best +15 rating. Henry Butte leads Maine with 57 penalty minutes.

In goal, the Nordiques boast strong numbers, combining for a 2.48 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, along with six shutouts. Lukas Fursten (formerly of the Philadelphia Rebels and Danbury) leads the team with 10 wins, five shutouts, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.14 GAA, while Matthew Wood has added one shutout.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury currently sits seventh in the East Division with a 13-15-1-3 record (30 points), ranking 20th in the league. The Hat Tricks enter the weekend after being swept on the road by the Rochester Jr. Americans, falling 5-0 and 7-5. They've won one of their last five games and three of their past ten, but have been strong at home, winning nine of 15 games at Danbury Ice Arena.

Offensively, the Hat Tricks have scored 102 goals (15th in the league) while allowing 111 (9th-most). Their power play sits at 15.52% (30th), and their penalty kill checks in at 79.84% (14th). Danbury has 18 power-play goals (27th), five shorthanded goals (9th), and has allowed four shorthanded goals (14th).

Kai Elkie leads Danbury with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists), while Matt Shpungin tops the team with 12 goals. Austin Michaud has recorded two game-winning goals, Gavin O'Hara leads the club at +8, and Josh Williams paces the team with 79 penalty minutes.

In net, Danbury's goaltenders have combined for a 3.25 GAA and .893 save percentage, with two shutouts split between Luke Brassil and Jon Dukaric. Dukaric leads the way with 10 wins, a .906 save percentage, and a 2.90 goals-against average.







