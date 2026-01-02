Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel

The Anchorage Wolverines open a two-game road series against the Chippewa Steel tonight with a 4:00pm AKST puck drop at Chippewa Ice Arena.

Both teams are searching for a reset in the Midwest Division, with the Wolverines currently sitting sixth and the Steel eighth in the standings.

Anchorage looks to turn the page after a three-game skid against the Springfield Jr. Blues, while Chippewa enters the weekend on a three-game losing streak of their own, most recently falling to first-place Minnesota.

Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or join fellow fans at Dave & Buster's for a Wolverines watch party.







