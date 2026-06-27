New Mexico Ice Wolves 2026-2027 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Published on June 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) Friday - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are on sale now.

There's nothing like a game night with the New Mexico Ice Wolves at the Outpost Ice Arenas.

The crowds.

The energy.

The fast-paced hockey.

The big hits.

The intensity.

The Squishy Wolves flying after every NM Ice Wolves goal.

NM Ice Wolves fans have helped create one of the best game-night atmospheres in the NAHL and beyond - and now is the perfect time to lock in seats for the 2026-27 season. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, July 10, 2026 so get your season tickets now! To view the NM Ice Wolves 2026-2027 home schedule please visit: Home Ice

To view the NM Ice Wolves 2026-2027 full schedule please visit: Full Season

SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIPS INCLUDE: ... All 28 regular season home games

... FREE season tickets to all NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves home games

... NO price increase from last season

... First access to playoff tickets

... Priority renewal opportunities for future seasons

Full Season: Reserved Chair Seats - $770 Reserved Bleacher Seats - $420

BONUS: With the purchase of a full season package, receive an NA3HL Season Pass for best seats available on game day and have first preference for playoffs and renewals.

Partial Season:

Fridays Only or Saturdays Only (14 games total) Reserved Chair Seats - $385 Reserved Bleacher Seats - $210

With full or partial season tickets you receive NA3HL Season Pass and have first preference for playoff games & renewals.

Flex Pack 14 Game: (14 vouchers to use towards any regular season game) Reserved Chair Seats - $385 Reserved Bleacher Seats - $210

6 Game: (6 vouchers to use towards any regular season game) Reserved Chair Seats - $165 Reserved Bleacher Seats - $90 With flex pack tickets you have first preference after season ticket holders for playoff games & renewals.

CAN'T MAKE EVERY GAME?

We know schedules change for families and businesses. Fans can return tickets at least 48 hours before the game - and earlier whenever possible - we will attempt to resell them. If seats are resold, you will receive Outpost Bucks for the full value of your tickets to use throughout the arena, including:

Future Ice Wolves tickets

Center Ice Grill

Chilly's Pro Shop

Public skating

Learn to Skate

Camps & clinics

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves (NAHL & NA3HL) are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state-of-the-art dedicated production facility equipped with the help of the premiere mobile production company F&F Productions.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.