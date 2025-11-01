Government Shutdown Deal for New Mexico Families at Outpost Ice Arenas
Published on October 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
To help families impacted by the extended government shut down stay active and have fun Outpost Ice Arenas and the New Mexico Ice Wolves are teaming up to invite them to skate at Outpost for 50% off plus free rental skates until the shutdown ends.
Public skate schedules through Wednesday, November 5 are below:
Friday, October 31 - 7 - 9pm MT
Sunday, November 2 - 4:30 - 6:30pm MT
Monday, November 3- 1:45 - 3:30pm MT and 4:45pm MT - 5:45pm MT
Tuesday, November 4- 1:45 - 3:30pm MT and 4:45pm MT - 5:45pm MT
Wednesday, November 5- 1:45 - 3:30pm MT and 4:45pm MT - 5:45pm MT
For more information on skate times please visit Outpost Ice Arenas schedule: https://www.outposticearena.com/public-skate/
To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.
To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NA3HL development team, please visit the team website 3hlnmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.
