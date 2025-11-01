Government Shutdown Deal for New Mexico Families at Outpost Ice Arenas

Published on October 31, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







To help families impacted by the extended government shut down stay active and have fun Outpost Ice Arenas and the New Mexico Ice Wolves are teaming up to invite them to skate at Outpost for 50% off plus free rental skates until the shutdown ends.

Public skate schedules through Wednesday, November 5 are below:

Friday, October 31 - 7 - 9pm MT

Sunday, November 2 - 4:30 - 6:30pm MT

Monday, November 3- 1:45 - 3:30pm MT and 4:45pm MT - 5:45pm MT

Tuesday, November 4- 1:45 - 3:30pm MT and 4:45pm MT - 5:45pm MT

Wednesday, November 5- 1:45 - 3:30pm MT and 4:45pm MT - 5:45pm MT

For more information on skate times please visit Outpost Ice Arenas schedule: https://www.outposticearena.com/public-skate/

