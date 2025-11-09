Jackalopes Get Past Ice Wolves, 4-1

Published on November 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves faced off against the Odessa Jackalopes in a tense match. The first period saw the Ice Wolves struggling to convert an extended 5 on 3 power play into a goal. Despite their best efforts to get pucks to the net, Odessa scored on their first shot, a tricky knuckleball, putting them ahead 1-0. The Ice Wolves dominated in terms of shots but couldn't break through Odessa's defense. The period ended with the score 1-0 in favor of Odessa.

In the second period, Odessa continued to capitalize on the Ice Wolves' mistakes, and Jeremy Jacobs dazzled with a solo effort, increasing the Jackalopes' lead to 2-0. Luke McPherson then extended the lead to 3-0 with a precise shot, showcasing Odessa's speed and offensive prowess. Despite the Ice Wolves' best efforts and multiple chances, including a disallowed penalty shot for Odessa, they couldn't find the back of the net. The period ended with Odessa firmly in control, leading 3-0.

The Jackalopes would score a powerplay goal to extend the lead to 4-0. The Ice Wolves would get a Watt Electric powerplay of their own courtesy of Brock Fairbanks. Colin Davis would stop 33 of the 34 shots he faced earning the win. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.