Hoglund's Hat Trick Lifts Bugs Past Wolves

Published on January 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (14-12-3-3) finished the homestand with a bang on the backs of an Evan Hoglund hat trick and 3 goals in the final frame, blasting past New Mexico, 5-3.

The Ice Wolves got off to a hot start, scoring twice in the opening six minutes to take a two-goal advantage. Midway through the opening period, Evan Hoglund netted a pair, both on the power play, with an assist from Evan Adams, to tie things up with eight minutes left in the 1st. Nayan Pai for New Mexico got the only tally of the second to give New Mexico a 3-2 lead into the third. 4 minutes into the final frame, Jeremiah Roberts continued his hot streak, scoring his 4th of the year, and his 5th point of the weekend. Evan Hoglund sent the hats flying with his third goal to take the Bugs' first lead with 13 minutes to go. Vinny Diiulio fought hard for an empty net goal to seal the deal in the final minute and take the game, 5-3.

This marks the first Bugs sweep since 11/29 against Lone Star. With the win, the Bugs improve to 14-12-3-3, while boasting a home record of 8-8-1-1. The Mudbugs hit the road next weekend, heading to Corpus Christi to take on the IceRays. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7:05pm puck drop. Catch the Landers Mudbugs Warm-up Show with Zac Grant and Duncan Welker at 6:45 on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network.







