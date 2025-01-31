Litchard, Bugs Out-Muscle Grit in Series Opener; SHV 9-1 in Their Last 10

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (27-15-1) got a big night from their Captain to dominate the Colorado Grit, 5-2 and win for the ninth time in their past 10 games at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

After COL scored very early into the game, the Bugs responded quite quickly at 3:39 when Lucas Deeb shoveled home his team-leading 19th goal of the year in front off a perfect pass from Kyan Haldenby to even the game, 1-1. After COL scored again at 10:13, SHV answered again at 13:46 as Brent Litchard fired home his 14th goal of the year from the left wing on the PP to tie the game up, 2-2.

The Bugs took their first lead of the night at 9:47 of the second when Kyan Haldenby hammered home his 14th goal of the season through the traffic from the slot to give SHV a 3-2 lead. Carter McKay earned the only assist on the play. The home team increased their lead at 11:06 as Gleb Akimov smacked in his 11th goal of the campaign cutting through the slot to make it a 4-2. Andrew Seminara picked up the only helper.

The Bugs put the Grit away as Litchard rifled home his second goal of the game from the top of the point at 17:43 to put the Bugs ahead 5-2. Newcomer Charlie Fink earned the primary assist and Liam Fleet grabbed the secondary helper.

Nikola Goich made 26 stops to earn another win between the pipes.

The Bugs and Grit will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. There'll be another Mardi Gras parade along w/ a ton of other fun festivities as puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

