St Cloud Hits the Road to Battle Mallards
January 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
St. Cloud Norsemen News Release
St. Cloud travels to Forest Lake this weekend for a series against the Minnesota Mallards. These two teams split a home and home series to open the season back in September. The Norsemen are riding a 3-game win streak and have gone back-to-back weeks earning a Central Division Star of the week in Mason Lebel and Beck Liden. The Mallards are coming off their biggest win of their inaugural season with their 2-1 victory over Bismarck last Saturday. St. Cloud (17-15-1-3) is 5 points behind Aberdeen for the final playoff spot in the Central. Puck drops at 7 pm Friday and Saturday tune into the Lyon Sheet Metal and Heating Norsemen Media Network on NAHLtv.com.
Check out the St. Cloud Norsemen Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Ice Wolves Top Jackalopes, 5-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Litchard, Bugs Out-Muscle Grit in Series Opener; SHV 9-1 in Their Last 10 - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Maryland Uses Strong Finish to Down Elmira 7-3 - Maryland Black Bears
- Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Final Alaska Trip of 24-25 Concludes with Series at Kenai - Minnesota Wilderness
- Janesville Jets & SSM Health Team up to Inspire Young Readers - Janesville Jets
- St Cloud Hits the Road to Battle Mallards - St. Cloud Norsemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.