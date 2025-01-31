St Cloud Hits the Road to Battle Mallards

St. Cloud travels to Forest Lake this weekend for a series against the Minnesota Mallards. These two teams split a home and home series to open the season back in September. The Norsemen are riding a 3-game win streak and have gone back-to-back weeks earning a Central Division Star of the week in Mason Lebel and Beck Liden. The Mallards are coming off their biggest win of their inaugural season with their 2-1 victory over Bismarck last Saturday. St. Cloud (17-15-1-3) is 5 points behind Aberdeen for the final playoff spot in the Central. Puck drops at 7 pm Friday and Saturday tune into the Lyon Sheet Metal and Heating Norsemen Media Network on NAHLtv.com.

