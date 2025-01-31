Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

January 31, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Arguably the most anticipated weekend of hockey in Anchorage is HERE.

The Anchorage Wolverines host in-state rival the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for the first time of the season at the Sullivan Arena. The Wolverines have played two series in front of the Ice Dogs' crowd, now, it's their turn.

The two team sit neck-and-neck on the leaderboard, with the Wolverines trailing the Ice Dogs by a single point, making this weekend not only a rowdy one, but one to prove supremacy in the 49th state.

Purchase tickets online at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com for both tonight and tomorrow's match ups.

You will NOT be able to pick up your military jersey or jerseys won in the Sully Gold weekend at this weekend's games. Please call The Den at 907-243-0140 to schedule a time to pick up.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.