Upcoming Drafts to Add to Talent Pool

June 9, 2025

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness this week will have two opportunities to add to its list of protected players for the 2025-26 season.

The North American Hockey League is hosting two drafts - the first will be a futures draft Tuesday, June 10, followed the league's annual entry draft on Wednesday, June 11.

For the inaugural Futures draft, all 34 league squads will select two players. According to the league website, this draft is designed to give players "early exposure to junior hockey and support their path to NCAA hockey through the NAHL's proven development model."

Teams will select players born in 2009 over two rounds, with each team selecting one player per round.

Additional information on the Futures Draft can be found at NAHL Futures Draft.

The entry draft is available to all players born between 2005 and 2009. Teams can select players who are not tendered to another NAHL team.

The Wilderness are currently slated to make selections in rounds 1, 4, and 7-11. They will add to a list of protected players that include a handful who will carry over from the 2024-25 roster along with the following newly tendered players.

Name DOB Position Height/Weight Shoots/catches Prior team

Peyton Chase 4/21/2007 F 6'2 ¬Â³/194 lbs R Shakopee High School

Landon Cottingham* 4/3/2007 D 5'11 ¬Â³/181 lbs R

Hill-Murray School

Bryce Dahl 5/11/2006 D 6'/190 lbs L Yorktown Terriers

Niko Gentilini 9/12/2006 F 6'1 ¬Â³/174 lbs R Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Deegan Hoffbauer 9/20/2007 D 5'11 ¬Â³/181 lbs R Northstar Christian Academy

Landon Jamieson 7/6/2006 F 5'10 ¬Â³/170 lbs F Selkirk Steelers

Nathan Mach 1/19/2007 G 5'11 ¬Â³/174 lbs L Omaha Mastery 18U AAA

Jackson Reeves 3/1/2007 F 6'/185 lbs R Hill-Murray School

Ville Schoenborg* 2/20/2007 D 6'/187 lbs R Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA

Patrick Sweeney 10/11/2007 D 5'10 ¬Â³/161 lbs L Philadephia HC 18U AAA

*Also played a portion of 2024-25 season with the Wilderness NAHL team

More details on the entry draft can be found at NAHL Entry Draft FAQs.

All players selected by the Wilderness will be among those invited to the team's main tryout camp coming in July. That camp will be held July 20-24 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.







