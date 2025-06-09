Young Commits to UMD

June 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Karson Young's hockey future will keep him close to home and bring him to the top level of college hockey.

The Wilderness rookie defenseman announced this month he has committed to play division one NCAA hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Young skated in 26 games for the NAHL Wilderness in 2024-25, recording 3 goals and 6 assists and appeared in one game for the NA3HL Wilderness.

A 6'0", 180-pound native of Cloquet, Young also played 28 games of high school hockey for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton this past season, where he racked up 9 goals and 29 assists for 38 points.

The 19-year-old Young still has two seasons of junior hockey eligibility remaining and is expected to spend the 2025-26 season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders.

"Karson's decision to train with us both before and after his high school season was a pivotal part of his development, and we're proud to see his hard work paying off," said Wilderness head coach Zach Stepan. "He's an outstanding young man who leads by example, both on and off the ice. His skating ability, hockey IQ, and competitive edge are all qualities that set him apart. As a staff, we're excited to follow his continued growth under Coach Carlson in Cedar Rapids and look forward to seeing him take the next step in his career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth."







North American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.