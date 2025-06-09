Mason Lebel Committed to Minnesota State Mankato

June 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are proud to announce that forward Mason LeBel has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Minnesota State Mankato in the CCHA.

Hailing from the Buckeye State, Mason LeBel will be hitting the ice with the Mavericks in the fall. LeBel has had experience playing in the league for over three years. This past season he spent most of his time skating with the Norsemen. The 6'3 lefty started his season with the Minnesota Mallards before being acquired by St. Cloud. LeBel laced up in 18 games for the Mallards. He found the back of the net four times and produced eight assists. The '04 skater was then acquired by St. Cloud in November. In his 42 games played as a Norsemen, he tallied 26 goals and 21 assists. 13 of his 26 goals were scored on the man advantage. The Columbus, Ohio native leads his roster with 30 goals, 29 assists, and 59 total points. LeBel is extremely effective on the powerplay, he leads the league with his 17 powerplay goals on the year. The 6'3 forward was selected as a 2025 Top Prospect on the Central Division team at the 2025 Top Prospects Tournament.

LeBel shared his excitement about joining the program on social media.

"I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Minnesota State University! I'd like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their support throughout my hockey career!"

Head coach of the Norsemen, Joe Exter, shares his excitement for LeBel's next step in his hockey playing career.

"Mason dominated the entire season for us. He earned his spot at one of the top Division I programs in the country. The most exciting part is that Mason is not even close to hitting his ceiling as a player. We can't wait to see him grow at Minnesota State."

LeBel is the fifth member of the St. Cloud Norsemen to make a Division I hockey college commitment.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

Mason Lebel Committed to Minnesota State Mankato - St. Cloud Norsemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.