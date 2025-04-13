Norsemen Cap off Season with Shutout against Watertown

April 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After beating the Mallards on Thursday, then losing at Watertown on Friday, St. Cloud capped off their season with a dominant 5-0 shutout over Watertown on Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd at the MAC. Alex Sandu scored his 8th of the year in the first minute of the game to set the tone early and Mason Lebel finished the first period with his 30th of the year for a 2-0 lead after one. Bronson Hunt scored his 10th of the year for the lone second period goal. In the third Tyler Wishart added his 17th and Sam Crane finished off the scoring with his 14th of the season. Crane and Sandhu led all scorers with three-point nights. Kyle Miller, Hudson Blue, and Wishart each had multi-point nights. Gabe Gallivan chipped in his 10th assist of the year, and Beck Lidan made 23 saves to finish off his 6th shutout of the season. The Norsemen fell just short of a playoff bid finishing with a record of 30-22-1-6

