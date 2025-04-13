Wolves Knock out El Paso

April 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the El Paso Rhinos Sunday, April 13 to knock the Rhinos out of the post season winning the Quarterfinals series two games to one. After a scoreless first period, Toivo Laaksonen would score his second goal of the postseason for a one to nothing lead. Andy Earl would follow that up 3:05 later for his first postseason goal and the Ice Wolves would take a two to nothing lead into the final period. The Ice Wolves would get a goal from Nayan Pai and Andy Earl during the third period while Jackson Fuller would earn a 16 save shutout and the victory. The Ice Wolves will play the Lonestar Brahmas in the South Division Semifinals with game one taking place in North Richland Hills, Texas Friday, April 18.

