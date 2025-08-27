3 Takeaways Day 2 Training Camp

Published on August 27, 2025

1 Players are Settling in Nicely

Day two of training camp began Wednesday morning and there was a close eye on players conditioning and settling into the altitude. Assistant Coach, Chris Garrity, was happy with what he saw, "The players are getting settled in on and off the ice and their lungs have adjusted. We had a fantastic skate today and I'm looking forward to the future."

2 Veteran Players Continue to Set the Tone

For the second straight day the returning players continued to stand out and set the tone for the newcomers. Head Coach, Kyle McKenzie, noted the example being set by returners, "Today was another great day for the team, I couldn't be happier with our veteran players. They have done a great job setting the tone for camp and helping the new guys get adjusted."

3 Competitive Goaltending Battle

The goaltending battle continues to heat up as training camp rolls on. The three netminders had a good day and Goaltending Coach, Elliott Hogue has been pleased thus far, "The goalies were good today and are all progressing. This continues to be a very competitive battle for the crease."







