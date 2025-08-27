Corpus Christi IceRays Welcome Back Goaltender Vlad Bryzgalov for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 27, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are excited to announce the return of goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov for the upcoming 2025-26 North American Hockey League (NAHL) season. After a strong showing last season, Bryzgalov brings back experience, stability, and a fierce competitive drive to the crease at the American Bank Center.

"Vlad was part of an excellent goaltending tandem last season and played a vital role in our success," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "His work ethic, poise under pressure, and commitment to improvement will make a big impact for us right from the start. We're thrilled to have him back."

Bryzgalov posted a 2.97 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 22 starts after being acquired from Bismarck last season. The Russian netminder has amassed more than 50 junior career starts across various leagues, carrying an overall record of 28-16-2. His consistent performance last season helped anchor the IceRays defensively and contributed significantly to their playoff push.

With his return, the IceRays gain a reliable and experienced presence in goal-and a player who fully embodies the team's competitive culture. Bryzgalov is expected to be a key factor as the IceRays aim to build on last season's momentum and make a deeper run in 2025-26.

IceRays Host Select-A-Seat Open House Event - August 30

The IceRays invite fans to the American Bank Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a Red vs Black live intrasquad scrimmage.

Fans attending the open house will have the opportunity to:

Select their seats for the upcoming season

Meet players and coaching staff

Explore the brand-new Kids' Zone

Shop limited-edition IceRays merchandise

Enter to win exciting prizes

Opening Weekend Celebration - September 19 & 20

The IceRays open the 2025-26 NAHL regular season with a two-day Opening Weekend Celebration at the American Bank Center:

Friday, September 19 - $1 Beer Night presented by Michelob Ultra & I&F Distribution

Saturday, September 20 - Pregame Block Party featuring live music by The Chainlinks, local food & beer trucks, and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by H-E-B

Tickets start at just $5 and are on sale now!

Visit goicerays.com or Ticketmaster to reserve your seats today!







