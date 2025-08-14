IceRays Announce Training Camp Schedule

Published on August 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) are set to begin Training Camp for the 2025-26 season on Thursday, August 21. Camp will be held at the American Bank Center over a two-week period in preparation for the highly anticipated Home Opening Weekend Celebration on September 19 and 20 against the Lone Star Brahmas.

Forty players from across the United States and Europe will arrive in Corpus Christi next week, each competing for a spot on the IceRays roster. Over the course of two weeks, Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques and Associate Coach Phil Oberlin will lead 14 days of practices and scrimmages before finalizing the roster for the 2025-26 season.

"Phil and I are looking forward to building off what we saw in main camp and set the tone for the upcoming season. Training Camp is going to be focused on building good habits early, compete level and attention to detail. This gives us an opportunity to establish our identity for the season. The guys have to come in with the right mindset and push each other every day," said Head Coach St. Jacques.

As part of Training Camp festivities, the IceRays will host an Open House Select-A-Seat Event on Saturday, August 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Fans are invited to get a sneak peek at the team during a live intersquad scrimmage, choose their seats for the upcoming season, meet the players and staff, and enjoy exciting new features, including a kid's zone, exclusive limited-edition merchandise, and opportunities to win prizes.

In addition to Training Camp activities, the IceRays will compete in three preseason games against the Shreveport Mudbugs on September 4, 5, and 6 at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Game times and broadcast details will be announced soon.

The countdown is on for the regular season, beginning with the Opening Weekend Celebration at the American Bank Center. On Friday, September 19, fans can enjoy $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and L&F Distributors. The celebration continues Saturday, September 20, with a pregame block party featuring live music from local band The Chainlinks, food and beer trucks, and $1 hot dogs presented by H-E-B.

Tickets for Opening Weekend are on sale now! Visit www.goicerays.com or Ticketmaster to secure your seat today. Tickets as low as $5 are available for opening weekend.







