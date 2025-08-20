Corpus Christi IceRays Launch New Online Store

Published on August 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are excited to announce the official launch of their brand-new online team store, going live today, Tuesday, August 20 at 12:00 PM CST.

Fans can now gear up and show their IceRays pride from anywhere across the country with just a few clicks. The new store features several new logo variations, a sleek, modern design, improved navigation, and an expanded selection of exclusive team merchandise-including new apparel, hats, accessories, and items for women and youth, only available online.

Merchandise is available in a wide range of sizes:

Adult: XS to 3XL

Youth: XS to XL

Toddler: 2T, 3T, and 4T

Don't miss your chance to be among the first to explore the IceRays' new digital home for fan gear! The online store can be accessed directly at https://shopicerays.com or through the official IceRays website at www.goicerays.com once the store goes live at noon today.

"The IceRays on-line Team Shop has been a work in progress as we have been hard at work behind the scenes developing our new identity, brand, logos, and gear, said IceRays Chief Operating Officer George Manias. We know our fans will love our merchandise options, especially with all our new logo variations. We plan on adding items all season long, so we ask our fans to keep checking our team shop as we grow. The online team shop can ship worldwide or even locally, so be sure to grab your gear before the home opener. Merchandise will also be available on gamedays at the arena for fans to purchase."

The IceRays open their home schedule on September 19 and 20 against the Lone Star Brahmas with a weekend celebration at the American Bank Center. One-dollar ($1) 16oz beers will be offered on Friday, Sept 19ths home opener and a FREE tailgate block party celebration with live music by the Chainlinks, food trucks, beer trucks and interactive games will kick off the Saturday, September 20th game. The FREE block party will run from 3-6pm and the IceRays, offering $1 hotdogs will faceoff at 7pm. Tickets are available now!

For more information, visit www.goicerays.com., call 361-814-PUCK or email: Tickets@GoIceRays.com.







